a year ago
BRIEF-Bristol-Myers acquires Cormorant Pharmaceuticals
#Market News
July 5, 2016 / 11:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Bristol-Myers acquires Cormorant Pharmaceuticals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - Bristol

* Myers Squibb acquires Cormorant Pharmaceuticals

* Myers Squibb Co - transaction includes upfront and near term contingent milestone payments of up to us $95 million

* Myers Squibb co - company gains full-rights to cormorant's humax-il8 antibody program and lead asset humax-il8 in phase 1/2 development

* Myers Squibb co - transaction includes upfront and near term contingent milestone payments of up to us $95 million

* Myers Squibb co - transaction has been approved by boards of directors of both companies and by stockholders of cormorant

* Myers Squibb co - transaction includes additional contingent consideration of up to us $425 million upon achievement by co of certain milestones Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
