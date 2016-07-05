FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Jean Coutu Group PJC Q1 earnings per share C$0.27
July 5, 2016 / 11:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Jean Coutu Group PJC Q1 earnings per share C$0.27

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - Jean Coutu Group PJC Inc :

* Q1 earnings per share C$0.27

* Demographic trends are expected to contribute to growth in prescription drugs consumption

* Demographic trends expected to contribute to increased use of pharmaceuticals as primary intervention in individual healthcare

* Additional generic drugs price decreases would reduce oiba of subsidiary pro doc

* Revenues increased by 1.6% to $723.6 million during Q1 of fiscal year 2017 compared with same quarter last year

* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.28, revenue view C$691.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

