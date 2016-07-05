FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Prothena presents new data from phase 1/2 study
July 5, 2016 / 11:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Prothena presents new data from phase 1/2 study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - Prothena Corporation Plc :

* Prothena presents new data from phase 1/2 study of NEOD001 demonstrating improvements in three organ systems in previously-treated patients with al amyloidosis

* NEOD001 continued to be safe and well tolerated

* Expect topline results from phase 1B study of PRX002 in patients with parkinson's disease in Q4 of this year

* Expect interim data from phase 1B study of PRX003 in patients with psoriasis by mid-2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

