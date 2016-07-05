FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CME Group averaged daily volume of 16.4 mln contracts in June
July 5, 2016 / 11:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-CME Group averaged daily volume of 16.4 mln contracts in June

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - CME Group:

* Achieved average daily volume of 16.4 million contracts per day in June 2016, up 13 percent from June 2015, and 15.1 million contracts per day in second quarter 2016, up 13 percent from second-quarter 2015

* Total open interest at end of second-quarter 2016 was 106 million contracts, up 16 percent from year-end 2015

* Interest rate volume averaged 7.3 million contracts per day in June 2016, up 5 percent from June 2015

* June 2016 options volume averaged 3.4 million contracts per day, up 17 percent versus June 2015

* Foreign exchange volume averaged 1 million contracts per day in June 2016 , up 3 percent from June 2015

* Grew June British pound futures, options ADV 65 percent to 193,000 contracts/day, hit record daily volume of more than 522,000 contracts on June 24

* Grew fed fund futures ADV 149 percent to 184,000 contracts per day in June; traded record daily volume of 566,000 contracts on June 24, 2016

* A record 441,993 equity options traded before the U.S. Market open on June 24, 2016 Source text for Eikon:

