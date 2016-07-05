FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-International Speedway reports Q2 earnings per share $0.47
July 5, 2016 / 11:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-International Speedway reports Q2 earnings per share $0.47

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - International Speedway Corp :

* International Speedway Corporation reports financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2016

* Q2 earnings per share $0.47

* Q2 revenue $167.6 million versus $164 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.29 excluding items

* Sees 2016 full year Non-GAAP revenue $658.0 million to $665.0 million

* Sees 2016 full year Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $1.45 to $1.55

* Event schedules and results for fiscal third through fourth quarters are expected to be comparable to fiscal 2015

* Narrowing its previously announced 2016 full year NON-GAAP guidance

* Says company's guidance for EBITDA is to range between $211.0 million to $217.0 million for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

