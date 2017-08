July 5 (Reuters) - Cyberark Software Ltd :

* Cyberark announces changes to board of directors

* Elected Udi Mokady, Cyberark's founder and CEO, as chairman of board, effective June 30, 2016; Mokady will succeed Gadi Tirosh