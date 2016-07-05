FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-CBOE holdings reports June 2016 trading volume
July 5, 2016 / 4:01 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-CBOE holdings reports June 2016 trading volume

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - CBOE Holdings Inc

* CBOE Holdings reports june 2016 trading volume

* June index options ADV at CBOE increases 26% from year ago

* Index options traded at CBOE had an ADV of 2.0 million contracts in June, an increase of 26 percent from June 2015

* Says June VIX futures total volume (912,293 contracts) and daily volume (41,468 contracts)

* June 2016 total ADV up 15% from June 2015

* June total options and futures volume was 114.0 million contracts, an increase of 27 percent from previous month Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
