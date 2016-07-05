FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Royal Gold supports Centerra Gold-Thompson Creek transaction
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 5, 2016 / 8:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Royal Gold supports Centerra Gold-Thompson Creek transaction

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - Royal Gold Inc

* Supports Centerra Gold/Thompson Creek transaction

* Co's security position related to Mount Milligan will remain unchanged with respect to gold and will be amended to include copper

* Expects about two-thirds of future net revenue from Mount Milligan will be gold related and one-third copper related over next ten years

* After transition to amended stream, expects about 85% of its total net revenue will come from precious metals and 15% from base metals

* Royal Gold will continue to pay $435 per ounce of gold delivered and will pay 15% of spot price per metric tonne of copper delivered

* Estimates amendment at Mount Milligan interest to be value neutral on a discounted cash flow basis

* Co's 52.25% gold streaming interest at Mount Milligan will be amended conditional on closing of Centerra's acquisition of Thompson Creek

* Co's 52.25% gold streaming interest at Mount Milligan will be amended to a 35% gold stream and 18.75% copper stream on closing of deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.