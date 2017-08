July 5 (Reuters) - Ark Restaurants Corp

* Ark Restaurants announces stock repurchase program

* Repurchases under program will be funded using company's working capital

* Repurchase program authorizing management to purchase up to 500,000 shares of company's common stock during next twelve months