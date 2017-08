July 5 (Reuters) - Noble Iron Inc

* Noble Iron announces departure of CFO

* Suzy Taherian will be stepping down from position of CFO and will be leaving company due to personal reasons

* On an interim basis, Nabil Kassam, chairman & CEO, will assume company's CFO duties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)