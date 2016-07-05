FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-VAALCO says Q2 production averaged about 4,700 net boepd
#Market News
July 5, 2016 / 8:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-VAALCO says Q2 production averaged about 4,700 net boepd

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - VAALCO Energy :

* VAALCO announces agreement regarding remaining contract term on offshore Gabon drilling rig and provides operational update

* Does not plan to change its annual production guidance at this time as a result of this temporary well shut-in

* Total company production for Q2 of 2016 averaged approximately 4,700 net barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), up 4% from Q1 of 2016

* So far in 2016, experienced very high production uptime with more shallow declines from new wells placed on production in last 12 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

