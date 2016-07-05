FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Dominion Diamond updates Ekati mine fiscal 2017 production guidance
#Market News
July 5, 2016 / 9:11 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Dominion Diamond updates Ekati mine fiscal 2017 production guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - Dominion Diamond Corp

* Dominion diamond corporation provides update on process plant repairs and updated ekati diamond mine fiscal 2017 production guidance

* Continues to estimate repairs will take about 3 months from date of fire, currently estimating cost of repairs to be about c$25 million

* Temporary layoff of about 3 months has already been implemented with an estimated impact on about 330 temporary and permanent contractors, employees

* Dominion diamond corporation provides update on process plant repairs and updated ekati diamond mine fiscal 2017 production guidance

* Company is reducing operating costs and deferring some capital costs during plant downtime

