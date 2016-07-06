FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Tallgrass Energy Partners announces increased quarterly distributions
#Market News
July 6, 2016 / 10:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Tallgrass Energy Partners announces increased quarterly distributions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - Tallgrass Energy Partners LP :

* Tallgrass Energy announces increased quarterly distributions

* Board of directors of TEP's general partner declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.755 per common unit for Q2 of 2016

* Tallgrass Energy announces increased quarterly distributions

* Q2 distribution represents a sequential increase of 7.1 percent from Q1 2016 distribution

* Tallgrass Energy GP, LP's General Partner declared qtrly cash distribution of $0.245 per class a share for Q2 of 2016

* Tallgrass Energy GP, LP qtrly cash distribution per class a share for Q2 represents a sequential increase of 16.7 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

