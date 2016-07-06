FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Walgreens Boots Alliance Q3 adjusted EPS $1.18
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Business
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 6, 2016 / 11:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Walgreens Boots Alliance Q3 adjusted EPS $1.18

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc

* Walgreens Boots Alliance reports fiscal 2016 third quarter results

* Q3 sales $29.5 billion versus I/B/E/S view $29.71 billion

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.18

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $1.01

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Now anticipates adjusted net earnings per diluted share attributable to Walgreens Boots Alliance of $4.45 to $4.55

* Says guidance assumes no impact from proposed acquisition of rite aid and related financing

* Retail pharmacy USA had Q3 total sales of $21.2 billion, an increase of 3.7 percent over year-ago quarter

* Qtrly sales in comparable stores for retail pharmacy usa increased 3.9 percent compared with same quarter a year ago

* Raises lower end of guidance for fiscal year 2016 by 10 cents per share

* On constant currency basis, qtrly comparable store sales up 0.2 percent versus year-ago quarter for retail pharmacy international Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.