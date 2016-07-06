BRIEF-Immunovaccine says positive interim phase 1 data for DPX-RSV

July 6 (Reuters) - Immunovaccine Inc

* Immunovaccine announces positive interim phase 1 data for Depovax-based respiratory syncytial virus vaccine candidate

* Safety analysis indicates that DPX-RSV was well tolerated among all study participants, with no serious adverse events recorded

* Analysis provides rationale to continue clinical testing of DPX-RSV in future human trials

