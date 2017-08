July 6 (Reuters) - Merrimack

* FDA Grants Merrimack fast track designation for Seribantumab (Mm-121) in non-small cell lung cancer

* FDA grants Merrimack fast track designation for seribantumab (mm-121) in non-small cell lung cancer

* Merrimack is investigating efficacy and safety of seribantumab plus standard-of-care therapy in sherloc trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )