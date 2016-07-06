FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Packaging Corp of America to acquire Timbar Corp
July 6, 2016

BRIEF-Packaging Corp of America to acquire Timbar Corp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - Packaging Corp Of America :

* Packaging Corporation Of America announces agreement to acquire Timbar Corporation

* Transaction is structured as a purchase of assets resulting in a full step-up of assets to fair market value

* To acquire 5 corrugated products plants, 2 fulfillment centers, 4 design centers located primarily in Eastern, Southeastern U.S

* Expects to finance transaction with a new term loan.

* Deal for $386 million

* To acquire substantially all of assets of Timbar Corporation in a cash-free, debt-free transaction

* Acquisition will be accretive to earnings immediately.

* As result of deal, PCA's containerboard integration level is expected to increase 6% from its current level of 87% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

