July 6 (Reuters) - Retail Opportunity Investments Corp :

* Retail Opportunity Investments Corp announces proposed offering of common stock

* Says offering 5.70 million common shares

* Plans to grant underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 855,000 shares

* Intends to use proceeds from offering to reduce borrowings under co's $500 million unsecured revolving credit facility