BRIEF-Norwood Financial announces results of elections regarding merger consideration

July 6 (Reuters) - Norwood Financial Corp

* Norwood financial corp. Announces results of elections regarding merger consideration and anticipated closing date for acquisition of delaware bancshares, inc.

* 56.7% of delaware bancshares shares outstanding, elected to receive norwood financial common stock

* 14.9% delaware bancshares shares elected to receive cash; 28.4% submitted elections expressing no preference