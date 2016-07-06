BRIEF-Gorman-Rupp says James Kerr will join company as vice president of finance

July 6 (Reuters) - Gorman-Rupp Co:

* Rupp announces chief financial officer succession plan

* Rupp co says f wayne l. Knabel executive vice president and cfo, informed co of his decision to retire from company effective march 31, 2017

* Rupp co says effective january 1, 2017, company plans to appoint kerr as chief financial officer

* Rupp co says james kerr will join company as vice president of finance, and that effective january 1, 2017