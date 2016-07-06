FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Western Digital says Mark Long will succeed Olivier Leonetti as CFO on Sept.1
#Market News
July 6, 2016 / 8:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Western Digital says Mark Long will succeed Olivier Leonetti as CFO on Sept.1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - Western Digital Corp

* Western digital announces cfo transition

* Mark long will succeed olivier leonetti as cfo on sept. 1

* Q4 non-gaap gross margin is expected to be approximately 31 percent, consistent with its earlier forecast

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.68, revenue view $3.41 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Leonetti is leaving company to pursue other opportunities but will continue as cfo through sept. 1, 2016

* Now expects its q4 revenue to be approximately $3.46 billion, compared to its earlier forecast of $3.35 billion to $3.45 billion

* Company now expects q4 eps, on a non-gaap basis, to be approximately $0.72 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

