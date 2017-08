July 6 (Reuters) - Convergys Corp

* Convergys to acquire buw

* Transaction is expected to be accretive to convergys earnings, excluding one-time charges, intangible amortization and integration costs

* Convergys will acquire germany-based buw for eur 123 million in cash

* Says expect to close transaction during q3 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)