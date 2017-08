July 6 (Reuters) - Senseonics Holdings Inc

* Enters into term loan agreement with Oxford Finance LLC and Silicon Valley Bank

* Agreement provides Senseonics with up to $30 million of potential borrowing capacity

* Agreement also permits Senseonics to borrow up to an additional $15 million upon achievement of specified milestones

* Oxford and SVB has initially provided an aggregate of $15 million to Senseonics