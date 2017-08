July 6 (Reuters) - Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc

* Ashford trust prices public offering of preferred stock

* Intends to use net proceeds of this offering to redeem shares of its 9.000% Series E cumulative preferred stock

* Says public offering of 4.80 million shares priced at $25 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)