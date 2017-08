July 6 (Reuters) - Retail Opportunity Investments Corp

* Retail opportunity investments corp. Announces pricing of offering of common stock

* Says public offering of 5.70 million common shares priced at $21.25per share

* Intends to use net proceeds from offering to reduce borrowings under co's $500 million unsecured revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)