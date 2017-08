July 7 (Reuters) - Constellium Appoints Jean

* Jean-Marc Germain as chief executive officer, effective July 11, 2016

* Jean-Marc Germain will be based in New York

* Says Jean-Marc will succeed Pierre Vareille, who announced his retirement earlier this year