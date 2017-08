July 7 (Reuters) - Emmis Communications Corp :

* Emmis announces first quarter earnings

* Qtrly total net revenues $56 million versus 58.5 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.06

* Says publishing net revenues were down 16% in first fiscal quarter, from $15.5 million to $13.1 million