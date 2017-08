July 7 (Reuters) - ChipMOS Technologies Bermuda Ltd :

* ChipMOS reports June 2016 and 2Q16 revenue; company expects revenue stabilization in 2H16 followed by growth; to report 2Q16 results on August 10

* Q2 revenue fell 6.7 percent to TWD 4.727 billion

* Sees Q3 2016 revenue about $150 million

* Says expects revenue to be approximately US$150 million in 3Q16 and in 4Q16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)