a year ago
BRIEF-Realogy says to refinance term loan B credit facility
July 7, 2016 / 11:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Realogy says to refinance term loan B credit facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - Realogy Holdings Corp

* Realogy announces intent to refinance its term loan b credit facility and extend maturity date by two years

* Intends to refinance its term loan b credit facility to extend its maturity date by two years to 2022.

* Arranged commitments from its bank group for a new term loan a tranche with a 2021 maturity date and expected proceeds of $330 million

* To use proceeds from new term loan a issuance, borrowings to reduce outstanding term loan b borrowings by about $800 million from $1.9 billion

* Company anticipates that financings will be completed by mid-july 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
