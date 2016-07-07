BRIEF-Realogy says to refinance term loan B credit facility

July 7 (Reuters) - Realogy Holdings Corp

* Realogy announces intent to refinance its term loan b credit facility and extend maturity date by two years

* Intends to refinance its term loan b credit facility to extend its maturity date by two years to 2022.

* Arranged commitments from its bank group for a new term loan a tranche with a 2021 maturity date and expected proceeds of $330 million

* To use proceeds from new term loan a issuance, borrowings to reduce outstanding term loan b borrowings by about $800 million from $1.9 billion

* To use proceeds from new term loan a issuance, borrowings to reduce outstanding term loan b borrowings by about $800 million from $1.9 billion

* Company anticipates that financings will be completed by mid-july 2016