July 7 (Reuters) - Fred's Inc

* Fred's reports June sales

* June same store sales fell 1.3 percent

* June sales fell 2.3 percent to $208.5 million

* June same store sales view up 1.5 percent - Thomson Reuters data

* Continue to see overall front store margin improvement as co expands assortments in high-margin categories