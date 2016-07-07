FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT increases size of financing to $127.8 mln
July 7, 2016 / 2:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT increases size of financing to $127.8 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - Northwest Healthcare Properties Reit :

* Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT increases size of financing to $127.8 million

* Northwest will issue a combination of 5,900,000 trust units at a price of $9.80 per unit

* Debentures will be convertible at holder's option into units of REIT at a conversion price of $12.75 per unit

* $65 million aggregate amount of 5.25% convertible subordinated debentures due July 31, 2021 at a price of $1,000 per debenture

* $127.8 million offering consisting of public offering of about $57.8 million of trust units

* $127.8 million offering also consisting of $65 million amount of 5.25% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

