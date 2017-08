July 7 (Reuters) - Richelieu Hardware Ltd

* Q2 sales rose 13.9 percent to C$217.4 million

* Q2 earnings per share C$0.27

* Has capital resources to fulfill commitments, obligations,to assume funding requirements for activities planned for H2 2016