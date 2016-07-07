FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Helen Of Troy Q1 adjusted non-gaap shr $1.27
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 7, 2016 / 8:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Helen Of Troy Q1 adjusted non-gaap shr $1.27

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - Helen Of Troy Ltd :

* Helen of Troy Limited reports first quarter fiscal year 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $1.27

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.68

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 gaap earnings per share $4.37 to $4.77

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $1.57 billion to $1.62 billion

* Q1 revenue $347.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $356.2 million

* Helen of Troy Ltd says maintains fiscal year 2017 net sales revenue in a range of $1.57 billion to $1.62 billion

* Helen Of Troy Ltd Says Expects A Decline In Net Sales For Nutritional Supplements Segment Of Mid-Single digits for fiscal year 2017

* FY2017 earnings per share view $6.09, revenue view $1.60 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.