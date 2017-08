July 7 (Reuters) - Gap Inc:

* Gap Inc reports June sales results

* June sales rose 2 percent to $1.57 billion

* Gap Inc says June comparable sales for gap global was negative 1 percent versus negative 5 percent last year

* June same store sales view down 3.2 pct - Thomson Reuters data