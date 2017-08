July 7 (Reuters) - Healthcare Trust Of America:

* Prices $350 million of 3.50% senior unsecured 10-year senior notes

* Notes were priced at 99.721% of principal amount

* Priced a $350 million offering of HTALP's 3.50% senior unsecured notes due 2026 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)