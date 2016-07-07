BRIEF-Apollo Education Group posts Q3 earnings per share $0.19

July 7 (Reuters) - Apollo Education Group Inc:

* Apollo Education Group Inc reports third quarter fiscal year 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.19

* Q3 earnings per share $0.19 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $558 million versus I/B/E/S view $547 million

* Q3 earnings per share $0.37 from continuing operations excluding items

* Due to pending merger transaction announced February 8, 2016, company is not providing an updated financial outlook at this time