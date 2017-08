July 8 (Reuters) - Theraclion SA :

* H1 revenue EUR 463,000 ($512,772.50) versus EUR 38,000 year ago

* Says is actively looking for a future strategic partner to access the Chinese market, what could result in a creation of a joint venture Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9029 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)