a year ago
BRIEF-Sandvine provides update on litigation activity
July 8, 2016 / 11:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sandvine provides update on litigation activity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 8 (Reuters) - Sandvine Corp

* Sandvine provides update on litigation activity

* Sandvine has filed an amended answer and counterclaims in respect of complaint brought by pil in united states district court

* Answer to complaint brought by pil in united states district court for eastern district of texas in which co denies pil's claims of infringement

* Uncovered evidence technology in respect of which pil claims rights was embedded within product called meterflow that was on sale in us

* Sandvine has requested an inequitable conduct remedy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
