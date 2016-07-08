FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Resolute Energy Corp announces agreement to sell Permian Basin mid-stream assets
July 8, 2016 / 12:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Resolute Energy Corp announces agreement to sell Permian Basin mid-stream assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 8 (Reuters) - Resolute Energy Corporation

* Announces agreement to sell Permian Basin Mid Stream assets; provides operational update

* Resolute will receive $32.85 million of initial payment, while company's partner in mustang area will receive balance of $17.15 million

* Resolute says proceeds initially will be used to reduce debt and to fund development activity in co's properties in Delaware basin in west Texas

* Deal for aggregate gross consideration of up to $110 million

* Exited June with record production of more than 15,400 boe per day

* Daily production rate at end of q2, 2016, was 15,412 boe per day, exceeding prior record production rate of 14,911 boe/day Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

