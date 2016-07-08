FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 8, 2016 / 1:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Cathay General Bancorp announces agreement to acquire Sinopac Bancorp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 8 (Reuters) - Cathay General Bancorp

* Cathay General Bancorp announces agreement to acquire Sinopac Bancorp

* Aggregate consideration mix paid to bank sinopac will be at least 90% cash

* RBC capital markets served as financial advisor to Cathay

* Transaction is not expected to result in creation of any additional goodwill

* 10% of purchase price will be held back and released over a period of three years

* Deal for $340 million

* Cathay has option to pay up to 10% in Cathay common stock

* Transaction is expected to be approximately 4-5% accretive to Cathay's gaap earnings per share

* Morgan Stanley served as financial advisor to bank Sinopac

* $100 million of purchase price will be held back and released based on timing of subsequent merger of fenb and Cathay bank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

