BRIEF-Cathay General Bancorp announces agreement to acquire Sinopac Bancorp

July 8 (Reuters) - Cathay General Bancorp
* Cathay General Bancorp announces agreement to acquire Sinopac Bancorp
* Aggregate consideration mix paid to bank sinopac will be at least 90% cash
* RBC capital markets served as financial advisor to Cathay
* Transaction is not expected to result in creation of any additional goodwill
* 10% of purchase price will be held back and released over a period of three years
* Deal for $340 million
* Cathay has option to pay up to 10% in Cathay common stock
* Transaction is expected to be approximately 4-5% accretive to Cathay's gaap earnings per share
* Morgan Stanley served as financial advisor to bank Sinopac
* $100 million of purchase price will be held back and released based on timing of subsequent merger of fenb and Cathay bank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )