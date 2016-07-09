BRIEF-C&J Energy Services enters into restructuring support agreement with key creditors

July 8 (Reuters) - C&J Energy Services Ltd :
* C&J Energy Services enters into restructuring support agreement with key creditors
* Restructuring will enable co to substantially deleverage its balance sheet; eliminating about $1.4 billion of existing debt
* RSA provides for debtor-in-possession financing in form of a $100 million senior secured delayed-draw term loan facility
* Says company will also raise $200 million of additional capital through a backstopped rights offering
* After emergence from restructuring, co intends to raise at least $100 million in exit financing through an abl credit facility
