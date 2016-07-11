FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Celyad enters into license agreement with ONO Pharmaceutical
July 11, 2016 / 8:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Celyad enters into license agreement with ONO Pharmaceutical

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Celyad SA :

* Celyad enters into license agreement with ONO pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop allogeneic NKR-2 T-cell immunotherapy

* Celyad grants an exclusive license to ONO for development and commercialization of Celyad's allogeneic NKR-2 t-cell in Japan, Korea and Taiwan

* Celyad also grants to ONO an exclusive option to license its autologous NKR-2 t cell product in above ONO territories.

* Total deal value of up to JPY 31.325 bln (282 mln euros or $311.5 mln) plus double digit royalties on net sales in ono territories

* Celyad will receive an upfront payment of JPY 1.25 bln (11.25 million euros or $12.5 million)

* Celyad is eligible of up to JPY 30.075 bln (270.75 mln euros or $299 mln) in development and commercial milestones

* Will also receive double digit royalties based on net sales of licensed product in ONO's territories Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

