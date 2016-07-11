FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Concord Medical announces receipt of "going private" proposal
July 11, 2016 / 10:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Concord Medical announces receipt of "going private" proposal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Concord Medical :

* Announces receipt of preliminary non-binding "going private" proposal

* Proposed transaction is intended to be financed with debt or equity capital or a combination thereof

* Board, in consultation with its legal and financial advisors, will review proposal from buyer parties

* Proposal from Jianyu Yang, CEO of company, Morgancreek Investment Holdings Limited and Blue Ocean Management Limited

* Parties to acquire all of outstanding shares, ADS at a price of us$1.73 per class a ordinary share or us$5.19/ADS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

