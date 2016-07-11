BRIEF-Concord Medical announces receipt of "going private" proposal

July 11 (Reuters) - Concord Medical :
* Announces receipt of preliminary non-binding "going private" proposal
* Proposed transaction is intended to be financed with debt or equity capital or a combination thereof
* Board, in consultation with its legal and financial advisors, will review proposal from buyer parties
* Proposal from Jianyu Yang, CEO of company, Morgancreek Investment Holdings Limited and Blue Ocean Management Limited
* Parties to acquire all of outstanding shares, ADS at a price of us$1.73 per class a ordinary share or us$5.19/ADS