a year ago
July 11, 2016 / 10:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Lockheed Martin says F-35 program announces phase II cost reduction initiatives

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin

* Says F-35 program announces phase II cost reduction initiatives

* Says Department of Defense announced two initiatives with industry to reduce F-35 lightning II production and sustainment costs today

* Says first is a two-year extension of "blueprint for affordability for production" program announced in 2014

* Says second is creation of a similar concept to reduce operation and sustainment costs of F-35 weapon system

* Says co, Northrop Grumman, Bae Systems are investing up to $250 mln targeting FY2018-FY2022 to reduce sustainment costs by 10 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

