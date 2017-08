July 11 (Reuters) - First Mining Finance Corp

* First Mining announces private placement financing

* Non-Brokered private placement financing of up to 20 million units at a price of $0.80 per unit

* Intends to use proceeds for future property acquisitions, economic studies, resource estimates on co's current projects