BRIEF-Avnet names William Amelio interim CEO

July 11 (Reuters) - Avnet Inc :

* Avnet names William Amelio interim CEO

* Amelio is replacing Rick Hamada, who is stepping down from his position at company and on board of directors

* Says company also provided an updated outlook for its fourth fiscal quarter ended July 2, 2016

* Says sales are currently expected to be in range of $6.15 billion to $6.25 billion for Q4

* Q4 adjusted diluted earnings per share is expected to be in range of $0.80 to $0.86

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.00, revenue view $6.27 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S