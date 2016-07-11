FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Avnet names William Amelio interim CEO
#Market News
July 11, 2016 / 11:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Avnet names William Amelio interim CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Avnet Inc :

* Avnet names William Amelio interim CEO

* Amelio is replacing Rick Hamada, who is stepping down from his position at company and on board of directors

* Says company also provided an updated outlook for its fourth fiscal quarter ended July 2, 2016

* Says sales are currently expected to be in range of $6.15 billion to $6.25 billion for Q4

* Q4 adjusted diluted earnings per share is expected to be in range of $0.80 to $0.86

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.00, revenue view $6.27 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

