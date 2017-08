July 11 (Reuters) - Canadian Solar Inc

* Canadian Solar secures JPY6.2 billion green solar financing in Japan

* Proceeds from placement will be used to finance portfolio of environmentally-friendly solar power plants totaling 21.2mwp in Japan

* Entered into a private placement with Prudential Capital Group