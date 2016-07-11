BRIEF-Petrus sells oil, natural gas interests in Peace River area of Alberta

July 11 (Reuters) - Petrus Resources Ltd :

* Petrus announces asset disposition and 2016 budget update

* Has sold its oil and natural gas interests in Peace River area of Alberta to rising star resources ltd for $30.0 million

* Petrus board of directors has approved a $17.5 million capital expenditure budget for second half of 2016

* Cash proceeds from disposition will initially be used to reduce amount owing under co's revolving credit facility to about $84 million

* Borrowing capacity under facility was reduced as a result of disposition, from $120 million to $106 million

