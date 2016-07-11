FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Westjet reports record June load factor of 80.4 pct
July 11, 2016 / 12:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Westjet reports record June load factor of 80.4 pct

July 11 (Reuters) - WestJet Airlines Ltd

* WestJet reports record June load factor of 80.4 per cent

* In Q2 of 2016, airline achieved a load factor of 80.8 per cent, an increase of 2.7 percentage points

* Now expects its RASM for Q2 of 2016 to decline between 5.5 to 6.0 per cent year over year

* June ASMS 2.35 billion, up 7.5 percent

* Says June RPMS 1.889 billion versus 1.682 billion last year

* Says Q2 RPMS 5.749 billion versus 5.199 billion last year

* Q2 ASMS 7.12 billion, up 6.9 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

