a year ago
BRIEF-Gain Capital announces monthly metrics for June 2016
#Market News
July 11, 2016 / 12:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Gain Capital announces monthly metrics for June 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Gain Capital Holdings Inc

* Gain Capital announces monthly metrics for June 2016

* June OTC average daily volume of $10.5 billion, an increase of 3.7% from May 2016 and a decrease of 43.7% from June 2015

* June OTC trading volume of $231.7 billion, an increase of 3.7% from May 2016 and a decrease of 43.7% from June 2015

* June futures average daily contracts of 33,074, a decrease of 4.8% from May 2016 and an increase of 4.6% from June 2015

* June futures contracts of 727,633, a decrease of 0.3% from May 2016 and an increase of 4.6% from June 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
